The Fullstack Tutorial for GraphQL

The free and open-source tutorial to learn all around GraphQL and go from zero to production.

Watch Overview
Start with Introduction

GraphQL Fundamentals

42 MIN TOTAL

In the first chapter, you’ll learn about the core concepts of GraphQL.

Advanced GraphQL (optional)

Read this chapter to get a broader understanding of the GraphQL ecosystem.

Introduction
5 MIN
GraphQL is the better REST
12 MIN
Core Concepts
15 MIN
Big Picture (Architecture)
10 MIN
Clients
Server
Hands-on tutorials

Choose your favorite technology
2 MIN
Frontend

React + Apollo

52 MIN TOTAL

Learn how to get started with React and Apollo Client on the frontend

Introduction
5 MIN
Getting Started
4 MIN
Queries: Loading Links
6 MIN
Mutations: Creating Links
4 MIN
Routing
4 MIN
Authentication
12 MIN
More Mutations and Updating the Store
8 MIN
Filtering: Searching the List of Links
3 MIN
Realtime Updates with GraphQL Subscriptions
6 MIN
Pagination
What you'll build: A Hackernews clone

Start from scratch and build a fully-featured Hackernews clone with one of the detailled step-by-step tutorials. Use the programming language and framework of your choice!

Learn about best practices

Detailled instructions & explanations

From scratch to production

Content Overview

Here is an overview of all the tutorials and their contents that you find on this site.

GraphQL Fundamentals

Introduction
GraphQL is the better REST
Core Concepts
Big Picture (Architecture)

Advanced GraphQL

Clients
Server
More GraphQL Concepts
Common Questions

React + Apollo

Introduction
Getting Started
Queries: Loading Links
Mutations: Creating Links
Routing
Authentication
More Mutations and Updating the Store
Filtering: Searching the List of Links
Realtime Updates with GraphQL Subscriptions
Pagination
Summary

React + Relay

Introduction
Getting Started
Queries: Loading Links
Mutations: Creating Links
Routing
Authentication
More Mutations and Updating the Store
Realtime Updates with Subscriptions
Summary

NodeJS

Introduction
Getting Started
Queries
Mutations
Connectors
Authentication
More Mutations
Using dataloaders
Error Handling
Subscriptions
Filtering
Pagination
Summary

All Frontend Tutorials

React + Relay
React + Apollo

All Backend Tutorials

Graphcool
graphql.js
graphql-elixir
graphql-ruby
graphql-java
